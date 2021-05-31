Karnataka govt working on sprawling tree park in Kadugodi; NGOs do their bit too

Authorities are gearing up to complete a tree park in Kadugodi in the Mahadevapura constituency.

Sprawled over 22 acres and eight guntas, the park is located at the Bengaluru-Chikka Tirupati Road. The Forest Department has provided the land to create the lung space, while non-governmental organisations have come forward with their own contributions.

Work is currently going on to lay the walking path, small gazebos and the main entrance. A stone wall on the boundary has been built to protect the park. A private company has donated 22 stone benches, created a pond to attract birds, three tanks for the animals and a 500-metre walking path with curbstones.

The Rotary has offered to build a hut, children’s playground, two tubewells, an 80-metre wall and a two-kilometre road, with an entry door and a ticket counter. Sumadhura Foundation will fund the construction of five watchtowers and solar lamps.

The park will provide much-needed lung space to thousands of residents and workers at multi-national corporations in and around Kadugodi.

Coming up at a cost of Rs 69 crore, the park will also have a parking facility for visitors.

Park at Gunjur

Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali reviewed the works at Kadugodi and later visited the site at Gunjur where a massive park will come up on 136 acres and 35 guntas, an official from the Forest Department said.