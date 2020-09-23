Karnataka HC orders survey to ascertain CA site encroachments

The high court has ordered the BBMP to conduct a survey of Civic Amenity (CA) sites in Narayan Nagar, South Bengaluru, to determine encroachments.

N R Prasad and other residents of Narayan Nagar 1st and 3rd Phase have filed a PIL petition before the court, stating that CA sites in their locality have been encroached upon by land sharks. The layout, which falls in the BBMP's Bommanahalli zone, was developed by Bank Officers and Officials House Building Co-operative Society Ltd. In 2001, the housing co-op handed over the CA sites, including parks and playgrounds, to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) through a relinquishment deed. The sites were transferred to the BBMP in 2007.

However, the petitioners said, the BBMP failed to take care of the properties, leading to land-grabbers encroaching upon 24 out of the 42 sites meant for public purposes.

On Tuesday, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka issued notice to the respondents and directed the BBMP to carry out the survey with the help of a government surveyor to ascertain the encroachments. It also directed the respondents to initiate action as per the law to remove the encroachment, if any, and take steps to improve the existing parks and playgrounds.