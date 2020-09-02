Karnataka HC seeks details of works to conserve Puttenahalli Lake

The High Court of Karnataka has asked for a detailed report on the steps taken to conserve Puttenahalli Lake in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the member-secretary of the newly formed Puttenahalli Lake Bird Conservation Reserve Committee to file an affidavit in this regard.

The bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust. On December 11, 2019, the state government handed over the management of the lake to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). At the previous hearing, the high court had restrained the government from taking any further action on the order. It also directed the government to form a conservation reserve management committee.

The government subsequently placed on record an order dated August 24, 2020, re-constituting the committee. The order, however, stated that the member-secretary of the committee will be either an officer of the rank of deputy conservator of forests or assistant conservator of forests.

The bench observed that anyone officer should be appointed the member-secretary. “We, therefore, direct the state to immediately modify the order dated August 24, 2020,” it said.

The court directed the member-secretary to hold regular meetings and take all possible steps for the conservation of the reserve. The court said it was the duty of the committee to advise the chief wildlife warden on the maintenance of the conservation reserve.

“The member-secretary so appointed shall file a personal affidavit on the steps taken, including all the particulars such as the number of meetings held, steps and action taken by the committee. The member-secretary shall file the affidavit, setting out all the steps taken, by September 30,” the bench said.