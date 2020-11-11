Karnataka HC seeks report of action on illegal religious structures

Sumbit reports of action on illegal religious sites: HC

Ambarish B
  • Nov 11 2020, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 02:01 ist
Representative image.

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government and the BBMP to submit comprehensive reports on action taken against illegal religious structures in public places as per a Supreme Court order. The court has sought the details by December 11, 2020. 

At previous hearings, the BBMP had informed the court that three of the 17 illegal structures built after the Supreme Court’s September 29, 2009, order had been demolished. It said there were around 100 illegal religious structures in the city, including those built before the Supreme Court order.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka is hearing a suo motu PIL petition and connected matters pertaining to illegal religious structures. The top court had directed the states to demolish all the illegal religious structures. In January 2018, it ordered high courts to supervise the enforcement of the 2009 order by registering suo motu PIL petitions. 

Karnataka High Court
BBMP
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
religious structures
Supreme Court

