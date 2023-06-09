Kaveri 2.0 rollout smooth, registrations pick up

Despite a few teething issues, the rollout of Kaveri 2.0 software appears to be largely hassle-free as the number of daily property registrations has witnessed a marginal increase. The Stamps and Registrations department has targeted to wrap up the complete roll out of the new software by the end of June.

On Thursday, Dr Mamatha B R, Inspector General, department of Stamps and registration, inspected the rollout of the new software at Ganganagar sub-registrar office in Bengaluru. She was reportedly informed that the new software was working well, barring a few glitches with respect to payment of fees online.

Speaking to DH, Mamatha said the issues related to payments will be fixed while pointing out that it does not come under the purview of Kaveri 2.0 software as the payment software is built separately.

According to the official data, the department recorded 6,349 property registrations on June 8 and it went up to 6,752 on June 9. The department has covered around 90% of the sub-registrar offices so far. It was first introduced in North Karnataka and later extended to parts of South Karnataka.

Kaveri 2.0 is a web-application which allows property registration from the comfort of home. The whole process of pre-registration including payment can be made online. Citizens are required to visit the sub-registrar office only for providing their photo and thumb impressions just like the process followed in passport offices.