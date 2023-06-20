KBG reviews BBMP’s monsoon preparedness

KBG reviews BBMP’s monsoon preparedness

Gowda directed the civic body to complete remodelling the rajakaluves at the earliest, besides taking up regular desilting of these drains. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2023, 02:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 04:18 ist
BBMP workers desilt rajakaluves (stormwater drains) near Jnanabharathi on Mysuru Road on Monday. Credit: DH Photo/Prashanth H G

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda held a meeting with BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday to review the city's monsoon preparedness.

Gowda directed the civic body to complete remodelling the rajakaluves at the earliest, besides taking up regular desilting of these drains. 

During the meeting, the minister discussed the idea of emptying treated water to fill up dried lakes outside the city. “Lakes should be developed. The water from these lakes should be used to fill up dried lakes in the neighboring villages,” he said, directing officials to identify dried lakes around Bengaluru. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BBMP
Krishna Byre Gowda
monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 