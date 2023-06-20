KBG reviews BBMP’s monsoon preparedness

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda held a meeting with BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday to review the city's monsoon preparedness.

Gowda directed the civic body to complete remodelling the rajakaluves at the earliest, besides taking up regular desilting of these drains.

During the meeting, the minister discussed the idea of emptying treated water to fill up dried lakes outside the city. “Lakes should be developed. The water from these lakes should be used to fill up dried lakes in the neighboring villages,” he said, directing officials to identify dried lakes around Bengaluru.