Kempegowda airport: AirAsia plans Terminal 2 operations from mid-January on

A spokesperson for BIAL declined to comment on the launch date, but promised an official announcement soon

Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 11 2022, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 03:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The newly built Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport is just weeks away from commercial operations. 

While Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has stated that the brand-new terminal would open soon, DH has reliably learnt that Tata-owned AirAsia India would start operating flights from T2 in mid-January. Air India, another Tata-owned airline, will also be among the first to use the swanky terminal. Other airlines, however, would take time before relocating. 

The 2,55,000-square-metre garden-themed terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. At the time, airport authorities said commercial operations at the terminal would start by year-end. But technical reasons are said to have pushed the date to January. 

A spokesperson for BIAL declined to comment on the launch date, but promised an official announcement soon. 

T2, of which the first phase has been completed, will initially handle 25 million passengers a year.

