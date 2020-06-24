Kempegowda Internationa Airport's first runway closed for six-month-long upgrade, rehab

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here closed its first runway (North Runway) for a six-month upgrade and rehabilitation on Monday, even as its new runway was equipped with indigenous Aviation Weather Monitoring System (AWMS) at both ends. The KIA is India’s first airport to get the homegrown System.

The North Runway’s rehabilitation will include strengthening and resurfacing and installation of centerline lights. “Once complete, these enhancements will offer flexibility to operate both runways in low visibility and adverse weather conditions,” Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.

The runway rehabilitation is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. During the upgrade period, all flight operations from the KIA will be from the new South Runway until the completion of the North Runway rehabilitation.

“Once the North Runway is operational, post-rehabilitation, both runways will be utilised.”

The indigenous AWMS technology for the new runway was developed by the Bengaluru-based CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).

Besides AWMS, BIAL has installed four Drishti Transmissometers — also developed by NAL, in association with the India Metrological Department (IMD) — to measure the Runway Visibility Range (RVR). This is NAL’s 50th Drishti, installed at the runway.

With this, the KIA now has a total of six Indian-made RVRs at both runways. The Drishti transmissometer is said to be acclaimed for precise reporting, helping pilots with an accurate runway visual range.

It is suitable for all categories of Airports such as CAT I, CAT II, CAT III A & B and measures RVR down to 25 meters.

With AWMS and RVR integrated, the data is displayed on one single display screen. With the web-enabled feature, the data can be accessed, and maintenance carried out from any location, according to BIAL.

Meanwhile, the 10-metre mast on which AWMS sensors are installed is a first of its kind. Designed by NAL, the mast is eco-friendly and lightweight, with a lifespan of over 60 years.

The sliding mechanism enables easy maintenance — a useful feature, considering the busy traffic on the runway.