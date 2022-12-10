Kempegowda International Airport's T2 to start operation on December 29: Report

The Terminal two (T2) of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will commence its flight operations from December 29. AirAsia and Air India will be the first airlines to take off from the brand new terminal, the phase one of which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on November 11.

As per a report in The Times of India, T2 will first engage in domestic operations and expand to international only by the first few months of 2023.

Owing to its greenery and architectural brilliance this terminal is regarded as ‘Terminal in a Garden.’

"As part of the security steps at T2, a sweeping operation is being carried out level by level by our teams to ensure every bit of the terminal is covered in terms of safety and security,” said an official involved in the operation.

"Ground staffers who had applied for leave on December 28 and December 29 have been to cancel their applications and the airline is gearing up to commence operations from Terminal 2, which features state of the art check in facilities, including automatic baggage drop,” an AirAsia staff told TOI.

While the city’s largest flight, IndiGo, is going to remain in T1, Akasa Air is likely to start operating in T2 from 2023.

With the capacity to carry 25 million passengers per year, T2 is expected to immensely help in airport operations.