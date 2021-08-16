Kengeri metro line gets safety nod, inauguration soon

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has given the given signal for commercial operations on the Mysore Road-Kengeri metro line, prompting officials to coordinate with state and central leaders for the inauguration of the project.

If all goes as planned, officials in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) believe commercial operations on the stretch is expected to begin within the next two weeks.

"We received conditional approval for beginning the operations on the line today (Monday) evening along with a standard set of suggestions," BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez told DH.

Asked about a tentative date for the inauguration, the official said they will have to consult the ministers at the state and central level before arriving at a date. "We hope it will happen soon," he said.

Sources said a previous plan to commence operations on the auspicious day of the Varamahalakshmi Festival was now being reconsidered. "It is difficult to bring together the state and central leaders at such short notice. We will get a date in the next few days," the source said.

Work on the 6.2 km extension of the Purple Line comprising six stations has been delayed by nearly two years due to various reasons, from the IL&FS crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic.

