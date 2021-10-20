KHB building in Halasuru 'structurally unstable', BBMP orders evacuation

As it traced dilapidated buildings in the city, the BBMP Tuesday served a notice to Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) to evacuate families in an apartment it owns.

Joint Commissioner (East) K R Pallavi said the building was old and in a dilapidated condition. “We’ve asked the KHB to evacuate the residents immediately and demolish the structure,” she said.

Pallavi added that the building was identified in a recent survey. “Not just the KHB, but we’re taking action against all (dilapidated) buildings,” she said. “Those which requiring immediate attention are being served notices first.”

BBMP Chief Engineer (East Zone) B T Mohan Krishna said the building was at least 30 years old and lacked maintenance. “Looking at the building, as per our analysis, we decided that the structure isn’t fit for occupation. The building is in a dire state and needs immediate attention. So, we served the notice in accordance with the BBMP Act, 2020,” he said.

Officials were quick to point out that they will not take action if the KHB proves that the building is stable. “During the inspection, we could see plants all over the building’s walls and the structure has turned weak. If the KHB produces a structural stability certificate, we won’t take further action,” Mohan Krishna said.

Sources said the apartment has been occupied by 27 families and residents alerted the officials about the building’s condition. “We’ve been constantly complaining about the building’s condition. However, no action has been taken. We were not even aware that a notice was served,” said a resident of the building.

Drain's supporting walls collapse

The supporting walls of a secondary stormwater drain in Rajajinagar 1st Block gave way on Monday following incessant rains, opening up the drain and eating up the footpath. “The supporting walls were constructed long ago with slab stones and cement. We are reconstructing them,” said B Shivaswamy, Joint Commissioner (West).