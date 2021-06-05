KIA becomes energy neutral, saves 22 lakh units of energy

The Kempegowda International Airport achieved net energy neutral status, saving nearly 22 lakh units of energy during the 2020-21 financial year, the airport operator announced on the eve of World Environment Day.

The energy saved is enough to power nearly 9,000 houses for a month, a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said.

“BIAL saved nearly 5 lakh units (KWH) from lighting, and has implemented chiller plant optimisation in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), which has resulted in saving of over 17 lakh units (KWH).”

BIAL's energy management initiative is focused on achieving carbon neutrality through the use of renewable, green and clean energy. “KIA has achieved an energy neutral status since December 2020 through its onsite solar installations as well as Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) from solar and wind energy suppliers.”

The airport, BIAL said, had increased the consumption from solar power to over 50 million units through on-site and off-site PPAs. “In addition, BIAL has entered into a PPA agreement for the purchase of an additional 20 million units of wind power through open access from January 2020.”

Solar installations were put up on rooftops of utility buildings (503 KW), car park (440 KW), airside (2,500 KW) and rooftops of cargo buildings and project offices (3,350 KW). BIAL had also converted its streetlights, perimeter lighting and airfield lights to LED lighting.