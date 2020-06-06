KIA gets Smart Automatic Irrigation System

KIA gets weather-based Smart Automatic Irrigation System

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2020, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 03:36 ist
The system applies precise amounts of water through drip irrigation, based on plant requirement and minimises water wastage. Special arrangement

On World Environment Day, the Kempegowda International Airport unveiled a weather-based Smart Automatic Irrigation System to manage its 100-acre landscape.

This first-of-its-kind weather-based system could be controlled from a mobile app. “It irrigates plants based on the calculation of various parameters, including the evapotranspiration, soil moisture, and weather conditions,” the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.

Equipped with a hydro-pneumatic pump station and automatic filtration unit, the irrigation system enables water saving of up to 30% over conventional modes of irrigation. The system applies precise amounts of water through drip irrigation, based on plant requirements and minimises water wastage due to evaporation, saves manpower costs and protects the landscape from overwatering.

The technology is aided by a soil moisture sensor, flow sensor, and rain sensor. Working in tandem with the weather station, it gives BIAL’s landscape team accurate readings of air temperature, wind speed, solar radiation, wind direction, relative humidity, and rainfall, enabling the efficient management of the landscape.

One year after launching the project, 3,710 trees, 4,602 palms and accent plants, and 63,279 shrubs and ground cover have been translocated within the KIA campus, BIAL informed.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kempegowda International Airport
World Environment Day

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 