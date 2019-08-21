KIA T2: Unisys to manage all IT, non-IT systems

Ahead of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA)'s second terminal (T2) launch in March 2021, Unisys Corporation has been selected to integrate and manage all the IT and non-IT systems for the project's first phase.

The second terminal is designed to help KIA expand its capacity by another 25 million passengers per year and will be built in two phases. Having already emerged as India's third busiest airport, KIA handled 33 million passengers in 2018-19.

Under the terms of the three-year contract, signed in the third quarter of 2019, Unisys will manage the implementation of more than 20 new IT systems procured by KIA's operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) for Phase 1 of T2.

Seamless systems integration of a complex network of IT and non-IT systems supporting the current infrastructure and the upcoming T2 is also part of the contract.

Earlier, BIAL had inked a deal with Unisys to set up an Analytics Centre of Excellence. The Centre was designed to support business intelligence and advanced data analytics platform for BIAL to consolidate and rationalize the Airport’s strategic, tactical and operational reporting.

This included the capability for KIA to provide real-time content information on airport services and flight information.

A Unisys statement said it had over 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions, it said.