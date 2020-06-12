KIA to get Air Cargo Community System soon

To enable digital transactions between cargo stakeholders at the Kempegowda International Airport, an Air Cargo Community System (ACS), Cargobyblr.com is all set to be introduced soon.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has inked an e-agreement with Kale Logistics Solutions to further streamline KIA’s air logistics.

ACS is a digital platform that brings together all cargo stakeholders, including customs, customs brokers, shippers, airlines, trucking companies, ground and cargo handlers, and freight forwarders under one roof. This, according to BIAL, will facilitate seamless movement of goods and data across the logistics ecosystem at KIA.

Since multiple stakeholders are involved in cargo operations, each shipment, on an average, requires over 30 types of documents in multiple copies, resulting in significant duplication of documentation. It also leads to increased dwell time and supply chain disruption.

The implementation of ACS, BIAL said, will eliminate paperwork at KIA, enable faster processing of transactions, reduce duplication of information and streamline processes, making information available before the cargo reaches the airport.

“Our vision is to make KIA a cargo hub, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient operations. As part of our digital transformation efforts, together with our cargo community, we are excited to implement a data-sharing platform,” said Satyaki Raghunath, BIAL’s chief strategy and development officer.