KIA to get tech that lets surfaces self-sanitise

The Kempegowda International Airport will soon introduce a nano-coating technology that enables surfaces to self-sanitise. The surface disinfection will reduce the use of

chemicals.

The enhanced hygiene measures include UV-treated trays where a dedicated team manually sanitises them after every use; UV-treated trolleys with two custom-designed UV tunnels to disinfect trolleys after every use. The tunnels are located in a cordoned-off area of the terminal.

Ultra Low Volume spray treatment for check-in bags, where all outbound passenger baggage are sanitised before dispatch to the aircraft is also part of the enhanced measure.

“Sanitisation of high-traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces continues to be done every 30 minutes manually without disrupting passenger flow,” BIAL said.