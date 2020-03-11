KIA wins five global awards for departures, arrivals

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) the retained the Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality Awards 2019 for both arrivals and departures for the second consecutive year.

In all, the country’s third-busiest airport won five awards in the Asia-Pacific region in the (25 to 40 million passengers/year) category. The awards were Best Airport by Size and Region, Best Environmental and Ambience by Size, Best Customer Service by Size, Best Infrastructure and Facilitation by Size.

Under the global category, the airport won the award for the Best Airport Experience in Arrivals. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the KIA was the only airport in the world to win awards for both departures and arrivals. The airport had earlier won both the awards in 2018.

ASQ is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme, measuring passengers’ satisfaction while they are travelling through an airport. Nearly 350 airports across 90 countries participate.

The ASQ departures programme measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators, including access to the airport, check-in, security, wayfinding, the courtesy and friendliness of staff, cleanliness, quality of internet/Wi-fi service.