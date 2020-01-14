Kidwai to open new OPD building in March

The Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology is prepping up for some significant upgrades, as all outpatient departments of the hospital will operate from a single building soon.

The new OPD building, funded by the Infosys Foundation and sprawling across 72,000 square feet area on five floors with four auditoriums, is set for inauguration in March. The building has cost Rs 45.5 crore.

“The OPDs are now located in different parts of the building,” Kidwai director Dr Ramachandra C told DH.

“It’s congested, given our patient footfall. Also, patients find it harder to move around.”

Dr Ramachandra also revealed that the hospital will get additional state-of-the-art operation theaters. “This’ll be in the radiation block and is funded by the Infosys Foundation,” he added. “The new operation theaters — also open by March — will be used for interventional radiology procedures.”

With freshly done roads and a new gate, the hospital is also getting a facelift.

In a relief for patients, those undergoing a bone marrow transplant at the hospital will be eligible for part coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka. Dr Ramachandra requested the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust to include it in their scheme, given the high cost of the treatment.

“Anyone with a BPL and Aadhaar card can avail this. For allogeneic transplants, a Rs 20 lakh cover will be given, while it is Rs 7 lakh for autologous,” he said.

An allogeneic transplant costs Rs 40 lakh in private medical facilities. Kidwai has so far been doing autologous bone marrow transplants, performed using one’s own bone marrow.

Dr Ramachandra said funds are being raised from donors for the transplant since it is expensive.