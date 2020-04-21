KSPCB to assess water quality of 17 rivers, 3 Bengaluru lakes

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has directed officials to assess the quality of 17 rivers in the state and three lakes in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

The move follows the reports stating that the pollution levels in other states have come down.

Basavaraj V Patil, member secretary of KSPCB, said environment officers at the district level, including Bengaluru, are directed to collect water samples.

“Previously, the Central Pollution Control Board had said 17 rivers in Karnataka were polluted. There have been reports that the lockdown has led to reduced pollution load in the river water. We want to assess the reality of the 17 rivers in the state as the data will help us guide in river restoration,” Patil said.

He said the samples collected from the rivers would be sent to 10 labs in the state, which will assess pollution according to the existing parameters.

“In Bengaluru, samples will be collected from seven or eight points in Vrishabhavathi valley. As the sewage from the city is linked to lakes, the quality of water from Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes will also be tested,” he said.

Over the past year, the government has been planning to take up river rejuvenation, though the work is yet to take off. The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education is preparing the project reports for rejuvenation of Cauvery and Krishna besides 11 other rivers across the country.