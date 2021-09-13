KSRTC hospital in Jayanagar revamped to fight Covid-19

The two-storeyed hospital was constructed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in 1990-91

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 13 2021, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 03:45 ist
The new facility has 10 high dependency unit (HDU) beds and 38 general beds, besides a new oxygen plant with a capacity of 250 litres per minute. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

The KSRTC has revamped its 48-bed hospital in Jayanagar in an effort to strengthen critical care infrastructure ahead of a possible third wave of Covid-19. 

The two-storeyed hospital was constructed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in 1990-91. It has now been revamped as a children's hospital at a cost of Rs 99 lakh, of which Rs 66 lakh came from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Fund and Rs 35 lakh from Bangalore South parliamentarian L S Tejasvi Surya's MPLAD grants. 

The revamped hospital was inaugurated on Sunday. 

The new facility has 10 high dependency unit (HDU) beds and 38 general beds, besides a new oxygen plant with a capacity of 250 litres per minute and three 10-litre oxygen concentrators. 

Private players also contributed to the hospital by donating patient monitors, HFNC machines and other medical equipment. 

