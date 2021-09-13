KSRTC hospital in Jayanagar revamped to fight Covid-19

The KSRTC has revamped its 48-bed hospital in Jayanagar in an effort to strengthen critical care infrastructure ahead of a possible third wave of Covid-19.
The two-storeyed hospital was constructed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in 1990-91. It has now been revamped as a children's hospital at a cost of Rs 99 lakh, of which Rs 66 lakh came from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Fund and Rs 35 lakh from Bangalore South parliamentarian L S Tejasvi Surya's MPLAD grants.
The revamped hospital was inaugurated on Sunday.
The new facility has 10 high dependency unit (HDU) beds and 38 general beds, besides a new oxygen plant with a capacity of 250 litres per minute and three 10-litre oxygen concentrators.
Private players also contributed to the hospital by donating patient monitors, HFNC machines and other medical equipment.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam
Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers
In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year
An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China
How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today
New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers
US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute
Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?