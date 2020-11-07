Labourer dies as old wall of shed collapses after rain

A 19-year-old daily wage worker was killed and two others were injured when a temporary shed collapsed under heavy rain near Mahalakshmi Layout, North Bengaluru, on Friday morning.

DCP (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena identified the deceased as Puran Pujari. He said heavy rain on Thursday night soaked the shed’s walls and it collapsed in the morning.

Meena said Cicon Pvt Ltd had built the temporary shed for the workers near the ISKCON Temple. The construction was going on at the site. A preliminary investigation revealed that the shed was built over an old wall that collapsed on the shed’s occupants at 5.30 am. Puran, who was fast asleep, was killed on the spot when a brick hit him.

Bhavani Singh, 21, and Mithun, 22, two workers who slept beside Puran, have been taken to KC General Hospital with severe injuries.

Puran and his friends arrived in Bengaluru in search of jobs and were hired as daily wage construction workers. The company had built a temporary shed near the construction site for the workers to stay.

Puran’s body has been kept in the morgue even as the police wait for his family to arrive from their native Bihar. A post-mortem will be conducted only after they arrive in the city. Police have filed a case of death due to negligence on the building owner.