Lake restoration: MP challenges NGT order in top court

Rajya Sabha MP D Kupendra Reddy has challenged the National Green Tribunal order to reject his petition on controlling treated water flow from the city lakes into the Dakshina Pinakini river in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Hearing his plea on Wednesday, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notices to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the civic bodies concerned seeking their response.

In his petition to the apex court, Reddy said the NGT closed his plea ex-parte last November without a notice to him or to his counsel.

His petition to the tribunal concerned restoration of the Bellandur, Varthur and Agara lakes and control of water flow from the lakes into the Dakshina Pinakini river. He sought to recall the NGT order that denied his petition, saying he could raise all issues in the suo moto case on lake restoration being examined by the tribunal. He said the tribunal had overlooked the control of treated water flow into the river.

Advocates Abhimanue Shrestha and P Ramprasad represented the petitioner.