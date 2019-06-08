Level crossings remain major bane for railways

The delay in elimination of level crossing (LCs) gates in the city has been a major hindrance for the railways to introduce more trains, at a time when the demand for more trains on local routes has gained fever pitch.

Work on removing about 25 LCs in Bengaluru division has been pending for years due to various reasons, with the lack of land to build a road over bridge (ROB) or road under bridge (RUB) becoming the major headache. The best example being the ROB near Byappanahalli railway station, where the railways completed its work back in 2014. Wilderness has taken over the half-completed bridge as defence authorities have not handed over a small piece of land required to build the landing of the bridge on the southern side.

Railway activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar, who obtained the information through RTI, said LCs have affected the functioning of railways. “Eliminating LCs will enhance the capacity of railway lines by more than 50%. Add to this, doubling and automatic signalling works and there is near 100% increase in capacity.” Yashwantpur-Yelahanka, Hosur-Anekal Road, Karmelram-Byappanahalli, Banaswadi-Hebbal, Channasandra-Yelahanka, Rajanukunte-Dodaballapur, Yelahanka-Channasandra, Byappanhalli-Dharmavaram are some stretches where work has been pending for years.