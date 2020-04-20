Lotus Hospital the second to shut after a patient tests coronavirus positive

The Lotus Hospital in Kurubarahalli in Basaveshwara Nagar was closed on April 16 after a woman who delivered a baby there was found to be the wife of a Covid-19 positive patient. The 35-year-old woman hid the fact that her husband was Patient (P) 199.

After her delivering, she tested positive, though the baby was Covid-19 negative. As a result, the hospital would be closed for 14 days.

“Nearly 10 of the doctors and hospital staff have been quarantined,” said Dr Manjula, medical officer, Rajajinagar (BBMP west zone), who heads the Covid-19 surveillance team tracing primary and secondary contacts. “The (infected) woman resides in Kengeri’s Doddabasti and not in the BBMP

limits,” the health official added.

Since the hospital staff did not know she was Covid-19 positive, they did not take adequate precautions while handling her. “The hospital was shut to prevent more people from contracting the virus,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

P199 is a 57-year-old man, who is a contact of P167 and P168 — respectively aged 29 and 50 — who reside in Bengaluru with a travel history to Delhi.

Besides infecting two doctors in Karnataka, Covid-19 has also been causing the closure of two hospitals until further orders from the BBMP. Staff of one of the hospitals — who are primary contacts — have also been quarantined.

On April 11, Shifa Hospital on Queen's Road became the first medical facility to be shut for 14 days after one of its doctors (P208), a 32-year-old DNB student, tested positive. He treated a 42-year-old patient (P196) with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), who later tested positive for coronavirus. Shifa was one of the 35 first responder hospitals in Bengaluru.

Staff shortage a major issue

On April 15, Agadi Hospital at Wilson Garden had its 28 staff members quarantined after a 75-year-old woman receiving treatment for SARI tested positive for Covid-19 (P217).

“The patient came in contact with 28 people,” Dr Anil Agadi, COO of the hospital, told DH. “All the (contacts) have been quarantined, but we are functioning as usual. Our OPDs are not open due to the shortage of staff. We are seeing emergency cases.”