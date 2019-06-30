Mahadevapura seeks separate municipal body

Resident welfare associations of Mahadevapura have urged the BBMP to create a separate municipal corporation for their zone to resolve civic issues and give better access to civic authorities.

During 'Janaspandana' — a grievance redressal event for residents provided by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday, they said Mahadevapura — the highest tax paying zone in Bengaluru, an IT hub and one of the biggest zones with around 50 wards — merits a separate municipal body.

"We are impressed by the sincerity of officials and are grateful to them. We are 180 sq km big. We contribute to 33% of India's software exports and generate Rs 550 crore in property taxes. Yet, we live in the least developed area of Bengaluru. Streetlights are defunct, traffic is a nightmare, lakes are polluted," said a Whitefield Rising member.

Reacting to this, Parameshwara said, "The committee headed by former Chief Secretary B S Patil has already recommended splitting BBMP into five municipal corporations. But nothing has been finalised. It should be discussed in the Cabinet. But I assure decentralisation will be done during my tenure to help people approach zonal commissioners and make decisions zone wise, instead of waiting at the BBMP commissioner’s office.”

On the water crisis in Bengaluru, he said the city uses about 1,450 MLD water besides 500 MLD from borewells. Still, over 70% of the city depends on Cauvery water. "There is 79.56 feet of water in the reservoir. If it doesn’t rain now, the water level may drop to 75 feet. Water must be used judiciously,” he said.

Parameshwara reprimanded BBBMP and BWSSB officials. “If there is flooding this monsoon, I will not spare officials,” he said.

The meeting was scheduled four months ago but was delayed due to elections.