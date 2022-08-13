Major traffic diversion due to MES flyover work

The movement of vehicles is banned for the next five days at Muthyalanagar owing to work taken up by the Railway Department on the MES flyover (Railway overbridge). The stretch linking to Hebbal flyover and Tumakuru Road will have a major disruption. The ban will be in force from August 13 to 17.

The nine-km ORR stretch is the major link road, connecting areas in the north, east, west and south Bengaluru. Hence the traffic diversions have been made.

The MES flyover was constructed only six years ago. The police are going to place the barricades at the entry and exit points along the ORR stretch connecting Goraguntepalya and Hebbal flyover.

The traffic flow between Goraguntepalya and Hebbal in both directions will be diverted. HMV vehicles are restricted from entering the city from 6 am to 10 pm. They will be allowed to enter the city only after 10 pm till 6 am.

Restriction roads for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV)

*HMV vehicles coming from Tumakuru Road and heading towards CMTI Junction - MES Road - BEL Circle - Hebbal Circle - Bellary Road and KR Puram Road are restricted.

*HMV vehicles coming from Mysore Road and heading towards CMTI Junction -, MES Road - BEL Circle, Hebbal Circle, Bellary Road and K.R. Puram and Doddaballapura Road are restricted.

*HMV vehicles coming from Sumanahalli Junction and heading towards CMTI Junction, MES Road, Mutyalanagara, BEL Circle, Hebbal Circle, Bellary Road and K.R. Puram and Doddaballapura Road are restricted.

*HMV vehicles coming from K R Puram and heading towards Hebbal, BEL Cricle, CMTI, Tumakuru Road, and Mysore Road are restricted.

*HMV vehicles coming from Bellary Road and heading towards Mysore Road (Hebbal Circle, BEL Cricle, CMTI, Tumakuru Road, and Mysore Road may be restricted.

Traffic diversions for HMV

*Left turn at Dobbaspet – Doddaballapur Road – Bellary Road and reach K.R. Puram road.

*After entering the NICE road at Kengeri and exit at BIEC Nice Road – left turn – Tumakuru Road – Right turn at Dobbaspet or Left turn at Kottigepalya junction – Magadi Road – Nice Road – Tumakuru Road – Dobbaspet - right turn – Doddaballapura – Bellary Road and K R Puram Road.

Sumanahalli – left turn at CMTI Junction – Tumakuru Road - right turn at Dobbaspet - Doddaballapura – Bellary Road and K R Puram Road.

K.R. Puram – right turn at Hebbal Circle – Bellary Road – Doddaballapura – Dobbaspet – Tumakuru Road – Nice Road – Mysore Road.

Bellary Road – U-Turn at Hebbal Circle – Bellary Road – Doddaballapur – left turn at Dobbaspet – Tumakuru Road – Nice Road – Mysore road.

Restricted roads for two-wheeler and Light Motor Vehicles

Two-wheeler and LMV vehicles coming from Sumanahalli and Tumakuru Road and heading towards CMTI Junction, MES Road, Mutyalanagar, BEL Circle, and Hebbal Circle are restricted.

Two-wheeler and LMV vehicles coming from K R Puram and Bellary Road and heading towards BEL under Pass, Mutyalanagar, MES Railway Bridge, Sumanahalli, Tumkur Road and Sumanahalli are restricted

Traffic diversions for two-wheeler and Light Motor Vehicles

Two-wheelers and LMV vehicles coming from Tumakuru Road and heading towards Hebbal may be diverted to Right Turn at CMTI – Goraguntepalya – Yeshwanthapura Flyover – Left turn at BHEL Circle – Sadashivanagar Police Station Junction – Left turn at Mekhri Circle – Hebbal.

Two-wheelers and LMV vehicles coming from K.R. Puram and Bellary Road and heading towards Sumanahalli and Tumakuru Road may be diverted to : Hebbal Flyover – Right Turn at Mekhri Circle – Sadashivanagar Police Station Circle – Right Turn at BHEL Circle – Yeshwanthpur Flyover – Goragunte Palya – Tumkur Road and Sumanahalli.