Mayor inspects Bannerghatta road work

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, along with BBMP engineers and other elected representatives, inspected the ongoing road widening work at Bannerghatta road.

It is a Rs 152 crore project, which is about 7.44 kilometre starting from JD Mara junction till poultry farm.

The 24-metre wide road will be extended to a width of 45-metre. The six-lane road is being developed as a major road, with a three-meter road divider.

The work for the 4.5-kilometre stretch has been completed. The rest of the work has been delayed due to metro work.

Plans are underway for the development of two lanes on both sides of the service road, for which the TDR has been issued to acquire land.

The mayor suggested taking steps to quickly instal sanitary pipelines, OFCs and power lines etc.

In total, 476 properties, excluding Gottigere village, have been identified for land acquisition for the project.