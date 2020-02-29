Mayor raps contractors for shoddy infrastructure work in Yelahanka zone

Mayor M Goutham Kumar pulled up the contractors at the Yelahanka zone for shoddy infrastructure work, while directing officials to be tough on those encroaching waterbodies and parks.

The mayor was reviewing major infrastructure works taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at the zone.

Kumar found the underpass at Kodigehalli in a poor condition and observed that its retaining wall was sub-standard. He also noticed lack of drainage at the underpass to allow the free flow of rainwater. An angry mayor asked officials to blacklist the contractor.

Officials also admitted that about 75 acres in the vicinity of 27 waterbodies in the Yelahanka zone have been encroached. “Identify the encroachers,” the mayor ordered the officials. “Submit a detailed report on the extent of the encroachment to the commissioner and seek permission to evict the encroachers.”

He also asked the officials to lay stringent conditions on the contractors doing whitetopping works so that they would set up barricades around the work area, install traffic diversion boards and remove debris from along the roadside.

Withdraw PG licences

Noticing the rapidly mushrooming paying guest (PG) accommodations at the zone, the BBMP has decided to launch a crackdown on such illegal facilities.

Leader of the ruling party in the BBMP council Muneendra Kumar said about 130 PGs are functioning in Yelahanka. “It is shocking that a few of them are in residential areas and on roads with 20 feet in width,” he said. BBMP officials are directed to withdraw licences of those PGs functioning in 20 ft roads.

The mayor inspected the construction work of the railway overbridge in Jakkur with the officials and interacted with local residents.

“The work has been going on for eight years and there’s no sign of completion,” said a resident. “People struggle to reach Yelahanka, and the BBMP must provide an alternative road.”

The mayor told residents that he will soon hold a joint inspection of the project site with officials of the railways, PWD and BBMP. “We’ll try to complete the project at the earliest,” he assured.

Making note of the residents’ inconvenience, the mayor asked the officials to take up work at the Jakkur-Yelahanka stretch under the ‘intense cleaning-up drive’ and immediately do the asphalting.