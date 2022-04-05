Meet construction company over Ejipura flyover project, HC directs BBMP  

The Karnataka High Court on Monday suggested to the BBMP Chief Commissioner to hold a meeting with Simplex Infrastructure Limited, proponent of the Ejipura flyover project, regarding the completion of the project.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi made this suggestion after it was informed that the company has become a non-performing asset (NPA).

The advocate representing the company filed an affidavit stating that the project will be completed by December 31, 2022, subject to cooperation from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Meanwhile, the BBMP’s counsel filed an objection to the affidavit stating that the bank guarantee could not be encashed since the company has become NPA as informed by the Indian Bank, Kolkata.

The bench gave a week’s time to the company to respond to the civic body’s objection and posted the matter to April 18.

The high court is hearing a PIL by Adinarayan Shetty, a senior citizen residing in Koramangala, contending that delay in completing the 2.5-kilometre flyover straddling the Ejipura Junction and Kendriya Sadhan in Koramangala caused heavy loss.

