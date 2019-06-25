Merging of flyovers to ease Hebbal ORR traffic

The traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Hebbal may ease soon thanks to an upcoming flyover. Junctions such as Nagawara, Veerannapalya and Hebbal will benefit as a result.

The Embassy Group, which had requested the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the construction of a loop near its campus, has got approval from the civic body. The work has started.

The project estimated to cost around Rs 35 crore aims to merge the Veerannapalya Junction and Nagawara Junction flyovers with new support structures making it a single flyover. Later, the project will undertake the construction of entry and exit ramps towards Manyata Techpark from the flyover.

“Two existing single directional flyovers from KR Puram towards Hebbal will be merged and ramps will be constructed on the flyover that will directly take Manyata Techpark employees in and out of the premises without having to wait at traffic signals,” Somashekhar S, chief engineer, Road Infrastructure (RI), BBMP, told DH.

According to Somashekhar, permission has been obtained from the BMRCL for the project.

“Currently, vehicles from KR Puram have to take a U-turn after the Nagawara flyover to reach the tech hub that adds to heavy traffic. Commuters from Hebbal can ply through the service road to Manyata easily without the intervention of vehicles from KR Puram side. This will reduce traffic as most vehicles in the area belong to employees at the techpark,” he added.

The BBMP will not invest in the work. Instead, Embassy has paid Rs 3.5 crore (10% of the project cost as per the MoU) to the BBMP for the supervision of the work. According to the Embassy, the work will be implemented by 2020.

“The enhancement of infrastructure in and around our business parks complements the provision of our hotels, conferencing and sports facilities to support hundreds of corporate tenants who employ thousands across Bengaluru,” said Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy Office Parks.