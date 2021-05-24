Metro corridor funds can't be used for health infra: BMRCL Union

The BMRCL Employees' Union on Sunday registered its opposition to a suggestion that funds allocated for a metro corridor to the airport should be diverted to build health infrastructure.

Union vice-president Suryanarayana Murthy said there are several other avenues to raise funds for health infrastructure.

“We can make use of the MP funds, MLA funds, PM CARES fund, donations from voluntary organisations, among others, for the purpose,” Murthy said, pointing out that Karnataka’s allocation to transport infrastructure is far lower than other states.

Recently, voluntary research organisation Growthwatch had urged the government to prioritise health infrastructure over other activities and divert funds allocated to projects like metro construction.