Metro maintenance work is to replace pillar bearing: Workers’ body

The metro maintenance work to be taken up on Saturday night is said to be about the replacement of a bearing on a pillar. The metro employees' association has disclosed this crucial detail that was missing from a press release issued by the BMRCL.

BMRCL Employees' Union president Suryanarayana Murthy said the "maintenance work" was being taken up to replace a bearing on pillar number 221. The work will disrupt metro operations between Sampige Road and Nagasandra for two hours on Sunday morning.

"It's only about five years since the pillar was constructed and the bearings have been damaged. This is because of the poor quality of civil and construction work," he said, attributing the bearing-related issues in several pillars under Phase 1 to a lack of proper quality check.

Murthy said the BMRCL would not disclose the extent of the poor work even in RTI replies and demanded an inquiry by the Union government into the matter. "No action was taken against officers and contractors for the poor quality of work," he stated, demanding an end to the loss of taxpayers' money.

A BMRCL official confirmed that bearings on one of the pillars needed to be replaced. According to the official, bearings usually last for 10-12 years but he said the fact that some have failed doesn't necessarily mean poor quality of work.