Metro: Orders out for removing 1,248 trees for Phase 2A

The BBMP and the Bengaluru Urban deputy conservator of forests (DCF) have issued orders for removing 1,248 trees, including 568 through transplantation, to facilitate the construction of Phase 2A metro line between Central Silk Board Junction and KR Puram.

The permissions, which will come into effect 15 days after the uploading of the orders, were given after the tree expert committee went through the proposal and conducted field inspections.

The first order by the BBMP paves the way for felling 542 trees and removing another 484 trees by way of translocation between the Kodibeesanahalli metro station (up to pier no 335) and KR Puram (up to Baiyappanahalli depot). The tree expert committee observed that 92 objections/suggestions were received in response to the public notice, many of which pointed to inadequate time to reply to the notice.

“One of the suggestions was about discrepancy in the number of trees as the objector mentioned that the trees stated as per the detailed project report (DPR) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports and the enumeration list of trees prepared now do not tally,” it said.

The DCF matter was referred to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) which said that the DPR and EIA were prepared during October 2019 and October 2020, respectively, while the enumeration list of trees was prepared during June 2021. “Thus, causing change in the number of trees...as some saplings might have come under tree category. Secondly, there had been some alteration in the land extent required for the project,” the TEC noted.

The second order by the Bengaluru Urban DCF gave permission for felling 138 trees and translocating 84 trees to pave the way for the construction of 11 metro stations. The order also refused to permit the removal of 39 trees.

The public notice for the BMRCL’s proposal to remove 256 trees had received 24 objections and suggestions. The TEC submitted a report on December 7.

