MG Road metro station to double up as foot overbridge for pedestrians 

The MG Road metro station will soon double up as a foot overbridge (FOB) for pedestrians crossing the busy road.

The move comes after officials decided to put an end to jaywalking on the busy road that has put pedestrians and motorists' lives at risk.

With Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) working to remove the fair collection gates at the concourse of the MG Road station, pedestrians have to merely reach the concourse to cross over to the other side.

"The idea is to realign the fare collection gates to create a passage of non-paid area in the concourse. This will allow for metro passengers as well as pedestrians crossing the road to utilise the space without any inconvenience," BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan said.

The decision to open up the metro station for pedestrian crossing comes a year after the BBMP's plans to build a foot overbridge failed due to various reasons.

Two sites were selected for the FOB. In fact, the Palike had awarded a contract for building a skywalk in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

However, the project was shelved following opposition from members of the civil society.

Later, the BBMP and BMRCL explored the option of constructing an FOB from the boulevard to the corner of the building that houses Navaratan Jewellers.

"Vacating a petty shop at the corner became a big challenge. Despite efforts from various quarters, we did not succeed due to political influence," a source said.

Meanwhile, as the BBMP raises the medians on several roads into barriers, it felt providing an FOB on MG Road is necessary.

“While opposing the skywalk at the MG statue circle, many said it would disturb the aesthetics. But using the MG Road station’s concourse will help in optimum utilisation of space,” the source said.