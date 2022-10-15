MLA orders removal of illegal poles in Bengaluru

MLA orders removal of illegal poles in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 02:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 04:09 ist

Suresh Kumar S, MLA of Rajajinagar, on Friday directed the optic fibre cable (OFC) service providers to remove illegally built poles by Monday. He gave the orders following complaints that OFC companies have installed poles without prior permission from the civic body.

In his Facebook post, the former minister said the three-day period was given as the illegal OFC pole removal drive should not disrupt those working from home.

 

