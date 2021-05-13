More hotels near hospitals to become step-down units: BBMP

More hotels located near hospitals will be converted into step-down units so that beds can be freed up for serious or critically ill patients, the BBMP announced on Wednesday.

A step-down unit, or SDU, provides an intermediate level of hospital care for patients who don't need ICU treatment. Moving stable patients to step-down units in hotels can immediately increase the bed capacity in hospitals.

Step-down hospitals have already been set up at 13 hotels across the city, with a combined capacity of 1,200 beds, and another 15 hotels are being identified for the purpose, said P C Rao, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels' Association.

The BBMP will open many more step-down units in hotels by collaborating with private hospitals.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the nodal minister for increasing the bed capacity in Karnataka, held a video conference with BBMP officials and office-bearers of the Private Hospitals' and Nursing Homes' Association (PHANA) on Wednesday on opening the step-down hospitals.

He directed the BBMP officials to identify hotels in their respective zones for setting up the step-down units. The hotels' association in Bengaluru has been taken on board.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said private hospitals registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act could tie up with nearby hotels and start the step-down units immediately.

Govt to provide doctors

The Department of Health and Family Welfare will provide doctors, nurses and other equipment to these step-down units, and has started hiring retired doctors as well as medical students, officials said. All step-down hospitals will be equipped with oxygen concentrators, which are used for slightly low levels of oxygen saturation.