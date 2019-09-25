Motorists hit as misery rains on Varthur-Gunjur road

Heavy rains for the past few days have turned the roads in Gunjur area in Varthur ward into a commuters’ nightmare.

One of the badly hit has been the road in front of The Cambridge International School. Motorcyclists are having a tough time on the road which has turned into a slushy mess.

“The roads in Varthur are not connected to any drains leading to rajakaluves,” said Nithin S from Gunjur. “The water remains stagnant on the road. Besides, there are so many potholes. It is difficult to commute on these roads especially when it rains. Similar was the situation in front of TCIS School. Luckily, students were home before the rain started.”

Commuters are also complaining about the road connecting Varthur village and Gunjur. “The patchwork done recently on the road by BBMP has gone completely. The BWSSB keeps digging the road but nobody restores it,” lamented Shashikala, Whitefield.

However, local corporator Pushpa Manjunath said the problem was due to a stormwater drain on Varthur-Gunjur road.

“We deployed an excavator on Monday evening to clear one of the spots leading to the storm water drain. As the drain was choked by waste, there was water-logging. Now, the water is flowing into the drain. The roads in Varthur are motorable now,” said the corporator.

Newly opened Croma Road was also hit by waterlogging.

“Every other day it gets flooded. We have raised complaints on BBMP Sahaaya app many times in the last one year, but we see no action on the ground,” complained Satya Prasad, a resident of Panathur in Varthur ward.