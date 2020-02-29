MP Tejasvi Surya seeks local trains every 10 mins in Bengaluru

Giving a fillip to a long-pending demand by activists, Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya on Friday met Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma seeking the operation of local trains at a 10-minute frequency to reduce road traffic.

Surya said there was a need to prioritise intra-city commute and suggested the termination of long distance trains at satellite railway stations during peak hours from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Surya presented to Verma a list of 14 long-distance trains entering the city limits during these hours. "Bengaluru's roads are operating beyond saturation point. The existing rail network can lift some burden off the roads if local trains are operated during peak hours,” he added.