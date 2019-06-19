Much-awaited repair of Varthur-Panathur road takes off

The residents of Panathur in Varthur ward are happy that the work to repair major road connecting Bellandur and Outer Ring Road (ORR) has finally begun.

The broken road was in the news for its huge potholes and lack of street lights. The residents had staged several protests, including one in the last week, urging the civic body and elected representatives to address their grievances.

Besides Bellandur and ORR, the road also connects Sarjapur Road and other major roads leading to the IT corridors of the city. Thousands of commuters in the area depend on the stretch.

As many as 400 residents of Panathur formed a human chain holding placards listing out the civic problems they were facing.

“The number of accidents has been increasing on this road. There is no safety for two-wheelers at all. Despite several protests and repeated visits to the BBMP office, nothing had happened,” said Gurukomal, one of the residents.

However, now since the repair work from Varthur to Panathur has begun, the residents are breathing a sigh of relief.

“The work began a few days ago and will be completed soon. Currently, the asphalting work is going on,” said local MLA Arvind Limbavali.