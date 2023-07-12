Namma Metro: 41 km of Purple, Green lines have no rainwater harvesting structures  

Namma Metro has failed to implement rainwater harvesting (RWH) in 41 km of the Purple and Green line corridors.
A report by ActionAid Association said that the rail company is also losing a major opportunity to conserve the precious resource and prevent waterlogging.
The survey, conducted in June and July, checked 1,189 pillars of the metro corridor. "Zero number of rainwater harvesting structures found across the surveyed stretch on the Green Line and Purple Line," said Raghavendra B Pachhapur, senior project lead at ActionAid.
There was also no RWH structure collecting rainwater to recharge groundwater throughout the surveyed stretch of 41 km.
"The RWH structure found between the MG Road and Baiyyappanahalli metro stations is a commendable example of efficient groundwater recharge. BMRCL needs to come out with a policy to take up RWH across all the elevated new lines in the city," the report said.
