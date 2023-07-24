Namma Metro: Conditional approval for Phase III puts brakes on preliminary work

Despite the state government approving two 44-kilometre (Phase III) metro lines in November, the BMRCL is yet to begin pre-construction activities like land acquisition and shifting utilities, which is a time-consuming process. The primary reason for this is the government’s conditional approval for the project.

The state government had approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the two Namma Metro Phase III projects nearly nine months ago. One is a 32-km line connecting KP Nagar Phase IV with Kempapura (Hebbal), and the other is a 12.5-km corridor connecting Hosahalli with Kadabagere along Magadi Road. The DPR was despatched for the Centre’s approval in February.

Pre-construction activities, which take at least two years, do not require the Centre's approval.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had started this work much before the Centre approved Phase II-A (Central Silk Board-KR Pura) and Phase II-B (KR Pura to Kempegowda International Airport) projects. The metro had obtained approvals for tree cutting and tendering the civil works.

However, similar actions have not been taken for the Phase III project. Multiple sources in the BMRCL and the Urban Development Department (UDD) mentioned that the Namma Metro authorities had requested approvals from the state government to start preliminary work, particularly concerning acquiring and shifting utilities. The government reportedly asked BMRCL to wait for the Centre's approval.

Proponents of public transport are urging the state government to provide crucial approvals to speed up the project, considering the lengthy time required for pre-construction activities.

Lack of funds is not a valid reason, as the government had recently diverted Rs 99 crore meant for constructing two flyovers to minor and unnecessary works in Padmanabhanagar, thus leaving the responsibility of building the Sarakki and Ittamadu flyovers on Namma Metro.

The BMRCL estimates the Phase III project to cost Rs 16,368 crore. While the state and union governments share 20% each, the remainder is covered by borrowings from external agencies.

Details of Phase III

Line 1: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (22 stations)

Line 2: Hosahalli to Kadabagere on Magadi Road (9 stations)