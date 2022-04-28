Namma Metro: TBM Urja sets big tunnel dig record

Urja, the first tunnel boring machine (TBM) of Namma Metro to achieve a breakthrough in Shivajinagar in September 2021, has set another record by tunnelling a length of 27 metres in a single day.
The TBM has been redeployed to tunnel the section between Cantonment and Pottery Town. The feat was shared by the public relations team of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL ) on Wednesday.
“We are happy to inform that TBM Urja achieved a progress of 27 metres of tunnelling work in a single day on April 25, which is the best till date,” the message said.
A BMRCL official said that in normal pace, TBMs complete tunnelling of about eight to 15 metres.
