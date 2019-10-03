National College metro station false ceiling collapses

A few passengers had a narrow escape from a falling brick, which also brought down the false ceiling at National College metro station.

The incident happened on Monday but came to light after the CCTV footage from the metro station was released to the media on Thursday. The video shows the false roof coming down at the exit gates just as four passengers, including three women, try to access it.

A BMRCL staffer said a loose brick from the adjoining wall fell on the false ceiling, leading to the accident, but added that no one was injured. A metro staffer said the problem was rectified with minor repair work.

Defects in civil work have dogged metro stations for long. Last year, officials had taken up full-fledged repair work in MG Road metro station after it was noticed that slabs on the sidewalls had come off.