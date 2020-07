Senior IAS officer N Manjunatha Prasad took office as the new commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday evening.

He called on Mayor M Goutham Kumar and discussed various administrative issues. He later interacted with BBMP special commissioners and reviewed the functioning of the Covid-19 war room as well as the works related to the pandemic. Prasad has replaced B H Anil Kumar.