New BBMP hospital in Govindarajanagar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday inaugurated the Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Multispeciality Hospital in MC Layout of Govindarajanagar Assembly constituency.
The Rs 106-crore, the 300-bed hospital has been built by the BBMP, fitted with all modern medical equipment, said a press note.
Sprawling over 14,885 sqm and four floors, the hospital hosts facilities such as laboratories, radiology department, blood storage facility, out-patient department, emergency care, pharmacy, minor operation theatre, maternity ward, pediatric care, chemotherapy, orthopedic care, dental care, ophthalmology, and general ward, among others.
