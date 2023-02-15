New BBMP hospital in Govindarajanagar

The Rs 106-crore, the 300-bed hospital has been built by the BBMP, fitted with all modern medical equipment, said a press note

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 15 2023, 02:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 04:28 ist
BBMP. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday inaugurated the Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Multispeciality Hospital in MC Layout of Govindarajanagar Assembly constituency.

Sprawling over 14,885 sqm and four floors, the hospital hosts facilities such as laboratories, radiology department, blood storage facility, out-patient department, emergency care, pharmacy, minor operation theatre, maternity ward, pediatric care, chemotherapy, orthopedic care, dental care, ophthalmology, and general ward, among others.

Bengaluru news
Karnataka News
BBMP

