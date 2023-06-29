New BBMP ward delimitation panel meets for first time

The government-appointed committee to redraw the BBMP’s boundaries met on Wednesday for the first time, with the preliminary discussions focusing on the government order authorising it to moot a new process in 12 weeks.

Last week, the state government formed a four-member committee to revise the ward boundaries.

The committee members include the BBMP Chief Commissioner, BDA Commissioner, and the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district.

It is yet unclear whether the boundaries of the 243 wards will be redrawn or if there will be an increase in the number of wards. The BBMP Act permits increasing the wards to 250 and the zones to 15. However, sources mentioned that the topic of increasing the number of wards was not discussed in the first meeting.

The committee has a 12-week deadline to submit the delimitation report.

High court order

The recent order from the Karnataka High Court states: “We grant the state government 12 weeks to conduct the delimitation process, following the prescribed guidelines and relevant laws. The court will review compliance after the 12-week period.”

Speculations were rife that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election, pending for two-and-a-half years, would take place after the Congress party came to power in the state.

However, the party decided to challenge the 243 boundaries set during the BJP-led government’s tenure. The fresh delimitation process will likely delay the elections.