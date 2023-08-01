New BMTC buses on NICE Road

New BMTC buses on NICE Road

NICE-5A: The bus departs from Sumanahalli at 7.30 am and from Wipro Gate, Electronics City, at 7 pm. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 01 2023, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 03:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The BMTC on Tuesday introduced a new bus route with two trips for NICE Road and increased two trips on an existing service. 

NICE-5A: The bus service links Sumanahalli with Wipro Gate, Electronics City, via Papareddy Palya, Kengeri KHB Quarters, Mysuru Road Nice Toll, Kanakapura Road Nice Toll and Electronics City Nice Toll. 

The bus departs from Sumanahalli at 7.30 am and from Wipro Gate, Electronics City, at 7 pm. 

Also Read | 5 more BMTC bus routes to link metro stations, HSR Layout

NICE-8: This bus service links Nelamangala with Wipro Gate, Electronics City, via Madanayakanahalli, Madavara, Magadi Road, Nice Toll, Mysuru Road Nice Toll, Kanakapura Road Nice Toll and Electronics City Nice Toll. 

The bus departs from Nelamangala at 8.30 am and from Wipro Gate, Electronics City, at 5.30 pm. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMTC
NICE Road
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

A wrong that was right for the job

A wrong that was right for the job

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

 