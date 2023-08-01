New BMTC buses on NICE Road

The BMTC on Tuesday introduced a new bus route with two trips for NICE Road and increased two trips on an existing service.
NICE-5A: The bus service links Sumanahalli with Wipro Gate, Electronics City, via Papareddy Palya, Kengeri KHB Quarters, Mysuru Road Nice Toll, Kanakapura Road Nice Toll and Electronics City Nice Toll.
The bus departs from Sumanahalli at 7.30 am and from Wipro Gate, Electronics City, at 7 pm.
NICE-8: This bus service links Nelamangala with Wipro Gate, Electronics City, via Madanayakanahalli, Madavara, Magadi Road, Nice Toll, Mysuru Road Nice Toll, Kanakapura Road Nice Toll and Electronics City Nice Toll.
The bus departs from Nelamangala at 8.30 am and from Wipro Gate, Electronics City, at 5.30 pm.
