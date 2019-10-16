New chief for astrophysics institute

Noted scientist Prof Annapurni Subramaniam on Tuesday took over as the Director of the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), a premier national research institute in astrophysics.

The autonomous research institute under the administrative control of the Centre's Department of Science and Technology is devoted to research in astronomy and astrophysics. Prof Annapurni is known for her works in areas like star clusters, star formation, galactic structure, stellar population in galaxies and Megellanic clouds.