New pumping station to treat wastewater from market areas

Chief Minister B S Yediyurapa on Thursday inaugurated a 210 MLD-capacity intermediate sewage pumping station at the National Games Village in Koramangala.

The pumping station, commissioned by the BWSSB, will collect wastewater generated from KR Market, Kalasipalyam, Koramangala, and adjoining areas and will be pumped to the 150 MLD STP at K&C Valley. The treated water from K&C Valley will be used to fill the parched lakes in Anekal taluk, besides ensuring irrigation facilities in the region around Anekal.

Inaugurating the station virtually, Yediyurappa said: "The station helps in preventing the pollution of waterbodies in the region. The BBMP has taken up the K-100 project of rejuvenation of a stormwater drain from Majestic to the National Games Village. By this project, the entire SWD will be made free of wastewater."

The pumping station has been set up under the Centre- and state-funded AMRUT scheme at a cost of about Rs 38.61 crore.

Ramalinga Reddy, former minister and MLA from BTM Layout, said: "The wastewater from KR Market to Bellandur used to overflow on to the streets creating a problem to the public and motorists. With a proper water channel, even the rainwater will not cause flooding in the area henceforth."