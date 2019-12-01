New recruits for armed forces

Attestation ceremonies across the army and air force on Saturday resulted in the armed forces getting 103 trained personnel from city-based training centres.

While the acquisition of modern weaponry into the armed forces has been happening at a brisk pace, the influx of trained personnel has been less than impressive, with the military saying it has a shortfall of 78,291 personnel. At the Parachute Regiment Training Centre, 79 recruits were qualified as full-fledged paratroopers after completing 34 weeks of training. The commandant of the centre, Brigadier K P Singh, reminded the newly minted troops to stay loyal to the ideas of liberty and freedom.

Meanwhile, a passing-out parade of permanent- and short-service commissioned officers at the Air Force Technical College in Jalahalli yielded the air force 24 engineering officers. Air Marshal R K S Shera, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, was the chief guest.